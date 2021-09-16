Advertisement

Endangered Omaha woman reported missing

Omaha Police on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, asked for help locating Amberlyn Loper.
Omaha Police on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, asked for help locating Amberlyn Loper.(Omaha Police Department)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department has reported a possible endangered Omaha woman missing on Thursday.

Amberlyn Loper, 20, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 14, wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with bubbles on it.

Omaha Police Investigators are asking for help locating Loper who was last seen near North 72nd and Pinkney Streets. Loper has brown hair, blue eyes, and is around 5′1″ weighing 218 lbs.

Please contact the Omaha Police CVSA Unit at 402-444-5636 immediately if contact is made.

