David’s Evening Forecast - Hot and breezy this evening, storm chances Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot Summer weather returned today with strong south breezes and sunshine helping to heat temperatures up into the 90s for most of the metro. Winds have been gusting over 30mph this afternoon, and the breezy conditions will stick around into the evening, backing off a little overnight. Temperatures will stay quite warm tonight, staying in the 90s through sunset, and only dropping to 80 by 10pm.

A cold front will be moving through tonight bringing a chance for storms and a cool down for Friday. The front should reach the metro between 2 and 4am. Storms that initially develop along the front tonight will be fading as the front arrives in the metro, so only scattered storms are expected. Some areas may not see much in the way of storms. The highest rain chances in the metro will likely be between 5 and 7am, leading to some wet roads for the drive to work. Showers and storms should be moving out by 10am, leaving mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions. Temperatures should be below average, topping out in the middle 70s. There is a chance we see some storms redevelop during the afternoon, between 1 and 5pm. The better chances will be south of I-80, but a quick shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the metro. Storms will be out of the area by 5pm, with cooler conditions filtering in for the overnight.

Storm Chance Friday Morning (WOWT)

We should wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday morning, more sunshine on the way for the afternoon. Temperatures will be back above average, but still a comfortable day with highs in the middle 80s. Hot and windy weather is back on Sunday with highs quickly jumping back into the 90s. However, the temperature roller coaster will continue next week with another strong cold front arriving Monday bringing another storm chance a big drop in temperatures for the middle of the week. In fact, we could see our first 40s of the season in the metro by Wednesday morning.

