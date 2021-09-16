Advertisement

Construction begins on Nebraska plant for processing animal fat to fuel

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) - Construction is starting on a Nebraska plant that will pretreat animal fat for eventual conversion into renewable diesel fuel.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the JST Global facility is a joint venture between Tyson Foods and Jacob Stern & Sons. It will be built on 6.5 acres next to Tyson’s flagship beef plant in Dakota City and will complement a similar JST plant in Houston.

Construction begins this week, with plans to have it up and running by the end of 2022. It will employ 22 people, including management and operations.

