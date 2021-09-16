Athlete of the Week: Millard West’s Ella Hazen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard West senior Ella Hazen just surpassed 1,000 career digs on the volleyball court. She did it at the Millard North Invitational, which the Wildcats won with a 3-1 record.

Hazen has played varsity since she was a freshman and has elevated herself to wearing the libero jersey and is a captain this year. She believes all of her experience playing against some of the best players in the state and the coaching she’s received has helped her to this point.

“I was super excited to finally reach that. I’ve been waiting for this goal, probably since last year,” Hazen said. “Without my team and coaches, I would not be able to get to this point of where I am today, and they celebrated it, and I was super shocked and surprised, but it was a very special moment for me.”

“She’s just kind of the whole package when it comes to volleyball. She’s just a very skilled athlete, and we were really excited to see her hit that milestone of 1,000 digs,” Millard West coach Joe Wessel said.

Hazen and the Wildcats are off to a 14-2 start to the season. She told WOWT their goal is to reach the state tournament and ultimately get to the state championship game. Hazen believes this year’s Millard West team can do it.

