Adrian Martinez will lead the Huskers into Oklahoma

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Adrian Martinez has been very good in the last two games. Significant improvement, connecting on 30 of 42 passes against Fordham and Buffalo without any interceptions. The captain also ran for 160 yards. No doubt the caliber of the opponent will be far different this week, but Adrian and the offense are headed in the right direction with the true test to come this weekend.

Scott Frost said, “Improvement in the way he’s leading. Growth in the way he’s playing and decisions he’s making. He’s being really good with the ball right now and making sure he isn’t putting the ball in bad positions or risking turning it over. If he can create the types of plays he creates and not make those bad plays then we have a heck of a player on our hands.”

It will take an almost flawless performance by Adrian and the team to pull out a win in Norman, that has not been a strength thus far this season. In fact, Adrian’s big plays in many ways have softened the blow from those negative plays.

“We need to execute and start fast and finish. Start to finish we have to come play our game. We need to be able to run the game and execute. No turnovers. The stuff we’ve been talking about all year long as a team need to happen on Saturday. Obviously a top five team in the country and a very good team. We need to come ready to go in all phases of the game,” said martinez.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.