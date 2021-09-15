Wednesday Sept. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 6 deaths, 2 more pediatric patients

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Weekly Nebraska update

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday updated its online COVID-19 data tally.

CASES: The state added more than 5,600 new cases, and saw a slight increase in positivity. DHHS reported 5,643 positive cases from the week before, for a total of 255,907 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic. Among those, 277 were delta variants, giving the state a total of 3,601 variant cases reported to date.

DEATHS: DHHS reported an additional 11 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,364.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: Currently, there are 415 active COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 36 patients since the previous week’s report.

TESTING: More than 75,000 new COVID-19 tests were conducted during the week of Sept. 5-11, which increased the overall percentage of positive tests reported. Positives among the 75,728 tests conducted brought the state’s overall positivity to 9.0%, which is 0.3% higher than the week prior.

VACCINATIONS: Another 19,641 Nebraskans were vaccinated in the last week, raising the state’s total percentage of fully vaccinated residents by 0.7% to 54.1%.

VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH: No new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough data was reported this week.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 deaths: two unvaccinated women in their 50s and four men ages 65-85 — two of them unvaccinated — died, bringing the local death toll to 766.

DCHD also reported that 191 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since Tuesday, bringing the rolling seven-day average to 180 cases, the same as it was two weeks ago. About a month ago, the average was 137 cases; two months ago it was at 28 cases. To date, the health department has reported 80,832 positive cases.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing. On Wednesday, DCHD reported that local hospitals were 82% full, with 243 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 87% occupied with 38 beds available. Local hospitals are caring for 196 COVID-19 patients, including 11 pediatric patients. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 63 are in ICUs, 28 of them on ventilators. Four additional patients — including a pediatric patient — are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-Noon at Metro Community College Fort Campus , located at 5300 N. 30th St., near the corner of 32nd and Sorensen streets.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO: Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library , located at 6401 University Drive; visitors are advised to park in Lot E

9 a.m.-Noon at Metro Community College South Campus , located at 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

3-7 p.m. at Big Mama’s/Dena’s Place , located at 2112 N. 30th St.

6-8 p.m. at Benson High School , located at 5120 Maple St.

6-8 p.m. at Bryan High School , located at 4700 Giles Road

6-8 p.m. at Burke High School , located at 12200 Burke St.

6-8 p.m. at Central High School , located at 124 N. 20th St.

6-8 p.m. at Northwest High School , located at 8204 Crown Point Ave.

6-8 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St.

6-8 p.m. at Omaha North High School, located at 4410 N. 36th St.

THURSDAY

9-11 a.m. at Metro Community College Applied Technology Center , located at 10407 State St.

1-4 p.m at Metro Community College North Express, located at 2112 N. 30th St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Omaha Children’s Museum , 500 S. 20th St.

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market, 1011 Jackson St.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

