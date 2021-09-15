Advertisement

Two people hurt in northwest Omaha house fire

One person was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress
Crews battle a house fire near 79th and Bauman Avenue, early Wednesday morning
Crews battle a house fire near 79th and Bauman Avenue, early Wednesday morning
By Evan Hummel
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are hurt after a house fire in northwest Omaha-- one of them is fighting for their life.

According to Douglas County Dispatch-- two people were taken to the hospital-- one with CPR in progress.

Crews arrived at the home near 79th and Bauman Ave. around 3 a.m. as flames engulfed one side of the house.

One side of the home was completely charred by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

