Sen. Ernst pays tribute Cpl. Page on Senate floor

By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Senator Joni Ernst took time on the Senate floor early this afternoon to pay an emotional tribute to the late Cpl. Daegan Page.

Cpl. Page’s tragic passing struck very close to home with Sen. Ernst as both hail from Red Oak, IA. With plenty of emotion, Sen. Ernst began her address around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Both being from Red Oak, Sen. Ernst knows and grew up with Cpl. Page’s family. She described Cpl. Page as “A young man from Red Oak who truly represents greatness of the state, our country and the U.S. Marines.” She said he was always a hero to his family even before he became a marine.

Sen. Ernst, who is a combat veteran of the Global War on Terrorism, had tears in her eyes amidst the tribute. She asked everyone to keep all of Cpl. Page’s family in thought and prayer.

Cpl. Page’s family members told Sen. Ernst, “Joni, please just let everyone know what an amazing young man Daegan was.”

“So, while Daegan was a tough Marine,” said Sen. Ernst, “He really was, again, an amazing young man, he was fun loving and had a giant heart and a soft spot for animals.”

Cpl. Page had three dogs - Shia, Graice and Finn. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts while growing up in Red Oak and Omaha.

“Daegan’s family says he loved the brotherhood of the Marines and was proud to serve as a member of the Second Battalion First Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California,” said Sen. Ernst.

Sen. Ernst’s tribute follows that of another Senator, Ben Sasse, which took place on Tuesday.

