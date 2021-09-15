Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmer days ahead as summer holds on

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much cooler air is out the door this morning with some patchy fog in the area as well. That chilly start will be remedied by some sunshine very quickly today with highs in the 80s likely for us all.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
Dew Point Forecast
Dew Point Forecast(WOWT)

Even as we warm up a bit more today, we’ll do so with lower dew points for one more day. Overall, it’s a great mid September day!

More heat and humidity move in Thursday with highs in the lower 90s likely. Blustery south wind gusts up to 30-35 mph will help with the warming. That sets the stage for a weak front to sag south on Friday and bring with it some rain and storm chances. Those chances are the greatest to the north in the morning and then sag south into the afternoon along with the front.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

I expect the rain to move south and out of the area Friday evening leaving us with a somewhat pleasant evening.

Heat then builds in for the weekend with temperatures in topping out in the lower 90s each day.

