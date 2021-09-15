Advertisement

Nebraska teen deceased after fatal Interstate accident

Generic police lights and interstate photo
Generic police lights and interstate photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old driver died after plowing into the back end of a vehicle that was stopped due to backed-up traffic.

The Hall County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release that they responded to the accident on Interstate 80 at about 5:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Ford F-350 driven by 24-year-old Brody Weinmann of Falls City, Nebraska, was stopped in the westbound passing lane due to backed up traffic ahead of him. A Nissan Altima driven by Carley Johnson of Doniphan collided with the rear of Weinmann’s vehicle.

Johnson, the lone occupant of the Nissan, died at the scene.

