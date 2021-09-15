Nearly 1,500 evacuees from Afghanistan expected to settle in Nebraska, Iowa

(AP) - Nebraska and Iowa officials were among those notified by the Biden administration on Wednesday that some of the first wave of 37,000 Afghanistan evacuees will be headed here.

About 775 evacuees from Afghanistan are expected to settle in Nebraska and 695 in Iowa as part of the first group arriving in the United States.

A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Human Services says the evacuees coming to Iowa will be going to the major populated area such as the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids metro areas where there are resources and jobs and support systems for them.

The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many are slated to be resettled in their states. State department data obtained by The Associated Press detailed how the first wave of evacuees will be resettled across the country after they fled from their country when the U.S. ended its long war there and withdrew last month.

Also on Wednesday, a top Republican lawmaker in Kansas said he’s concerned about the plan to resettle 490 Afghan evacuees there because he doesn’t know how well they’re being vetted. Senate President Ty Masterson said he’s worried both that the evacuees could come to Kansas with COVID-19 infections, and that vetting by the administration won’t keep terrorists or terrorist sympathizers out.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s office declined comment, but she said last month that Kansas would welcome Afghan evacuees.

