National Cheeseburger Day reveals Omaha not on ‘best burger cities’ list

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday marks one of the nation’s more fascinating food holidays, National Double Cheeseburger Day.

The holiday draws suspicion from Omaha residents who question the ratings of the top double cheeseburger cities. After all, Omaha is known for its beef.

Restaurants in the area like Dinkers Bar and Grill, Bronco’s, and Stella’s Bar and Grill are willing to put their double-barrel burgers to the test.

“They’re seven-ounce patties - you’re getting 14 ounces of meat, it’s a beast of a burger,” said John Hutfless.

Hutfless has been manning the grill at Dinkers for years, Double Cheeseburger Day lands right in his wheelhouse.

“We sell a lot of double cheeseburgers, we also do a triple cheeseburger I don’t know if there’s a day for that but if there is we do have them,” said Hutfless.

Bronco’s also sells a lot of double cheeseburgers regardless of what day it is. They claim they had a famous double cheeseburger long before a certain chain restaurant with golden arches did.

“Well actually the big mac is the knock-off the big bronco, we started our big bronco in 1959, the big mac was 1968,” said Bronco’s Blake Barnes.

Another bar and grill down in Bellevue also stays loaded with double cheeseburger orders. Stella’s Bar and Grill enjoys the spotlight on National Double Cheeseburger Day.

“I think it’s awesome, I mean if it brings us more publicity then, hey,” said Stella’s Pam Francois.

However, it doesn’t deter from the fact that no cities from Nebraska made the list of best cities for burger fans. The rankings posted on Lawn Love’s blog ranked six of the top 10 cities to be in California with the other four coming out of D.C., Illinois, New York, and Florida.

Omaha residents find this hard to believe considering Nebraska is responsible for producing some of the best cheeseburger material.

“I think that’s crazy, Nebraska beef is as good as it gets,” said Francois.

Another local cheeseburger fan agrees with Francois.

“I think that’s an insult frankly, we should be on that list because we have fabulous beef,” said Bunny Rothenberg, a cheeseburger connoisseur.

The first double cheeseburger was said to have been created in 1937 at Bob’s Big Boy, “home of the original double-deck hamburger.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.