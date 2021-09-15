Advertisement

Judge sets bond for Bellevue group home employee facing sex abuse charges

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue group home employee who faces sexual abuse charges, Kathryn Edgington, appeared in front of a Sarpy County judge earlier this morning.

Edgington was arrested Monday night and booked into Sarpy County Jail. She is currently facing three charges: first-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, a Class D felony, second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, a Class A misdemeanor, and abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class 3A felony.

Edgington’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 12 with her bond set at $100,000.

Following the accusations, Edgington was suspended indefinitely from the group home, Hands of the Heartland.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meeting mayhem over mask mandate
Council Bluffs police call in backup at school board meeting
Trending TikTok challenge encourages Omaha-metro students to steal various school items
Kathryn Edgington was arrested and booked into Sarpy County Jail to face charges involving the...
Woman facing charges of sexual abuse of vulnerable adult at Bellevue group home
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Sept. 14 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 2 more pediatric patients in Douglas County
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: River City Heating & Cooling
Omaha Everyday: River City Heating & Cooling
A Northwest Omaha home catches fire early Wednesday morning, sending two to the hospital.
House Fire near 79th and Bauman streets
Crews battle a house fire near 79th and Bauman Avenue, early Wednesday morning
Two people hurt in northwest Omaha house fire
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmer days ahead as summer holds on