Advertisement

Inmate sentenced to life for Iowa prison staff deaths

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Michael Dutcher to life in prison for the killing of two Anamosa...
A judge on Wednesday sentenced Michael Dutcher to life in prison for the killing of two Anamosa State Penitentiary workers earlier this year.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) - A judge has sentenced a second inmate to life in prison for the beating deaths of two workers at an Iowa prison during a failed escape attempt in March.

Michael Dutcher, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte.

He also pleaded guilty to kidnapping another prison worker during the failed escape and to attempted murder for the beating of an inmate who tried to stop the attack.

Judge Fae Hoover-Grinde sentenced Dutcher to back to back life sentences plus another 50 years behind bars for the crimes. Last month, she sentenced inmate Thomas Woodard to life for his role in the attacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meeting mayhem over mask mandate
Council Bluffs police call in backup at school board meeting
Trending TikTok challenge encourages Omaha-metro students to steal various school items
Kathryn Edgington was arrested and booked into Sarpy County Jail to face charges involving the...
Woman facing charges of sexual abuse of vulnerable adult at Bellevue group home
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Sept. 14 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 2 more pediatric patients in Douglas County
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines

Latest News

Kansas Highway Patrol SUV
7 year old dies in Kansas highway crash
Generic police lights and interstate photo
Nebraska teen deceased after fatal Interstate accident
Parents had mixed reaction as a mask mandate was enforced at Council Bluffs Community Schools.
Council Bluffs student head to class with masks on
Kathryn Edgington was arrested and booked into Sarpy County Jail to face charges involving the...
Judge sets bond for Bellevue group home employee facing sex abuse charges