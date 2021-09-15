Advertisement

Huskers on facing one of the top offenses in the country

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Oklahoma Sooners offense is a load in every sense of the word, especially at Memorial Stadium, their Memorial Stadium. OU is averaging 49 points per game in Norman since Lincoln Riley took over the program in 2017. How many teams are more prolific at home in that period? None, the Sooners are the best beating opponents by an average score of 49-22.2.

Wins are also hard to come by for road teams, Riley is 24-2 at home as Oklahoma’s head coach.

For Nebraska, this will be a different challenge than what they’ve seen so far this year, which almost goes without saying with the step up in competition. But the style of offense is also different, that’s what the Huskers are focused on this week.

“They like to spread people out and play with speed, I think we have the speed to match it,” said linebacker Chirs Kolarevic.

“Throw the ball a lot, they try to get their receivers the ball in space... see if we can tackle in space,” said safety Marquel Dismuke.

It’s a big test but one the Huskers are embracing, an opportunity to play at the same level as the Sooners, the third-ranked team.

