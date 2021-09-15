David’s Evening Forecast - Great Summer evening, heating up Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An almost Fall-like morning across the area as temperatures dipped into the upper 40s in a few spots. Sunny skies and low humidity made for a fantastic afternoon, temperatures slightly above average topping out in the low 80s. Low humidity made it feel very comfortable. The great weather will last through the evening, temperatures remain in the 80s through sunset, then will quickly slip back into the 70s. It will not be quite as cool tonight with lows only falling into the middle 60s as south winds begin to increase.

Those south winds will really pick up throughout the day, with gusts up to 30mph possible Thursday afternoon. The south wind along with plenty of sun will lead to a quick warm-up. Temperatures will likely jump at least 10 degrees above average, with highs topping out around 90. This particular round of hot weather will only last a day, as a cold front will move in Friday morning bringing a chance for a few scattered storms and a drop in temperatures. Highs on Friday will likely fall into the upper 70s and low 80s.

High Temperatures Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Hot weather returns for the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday. Breezy conditions are expected for the weekend as well. The hot weather will stick around into at least Monday, and potentially Tuesday as well before a strong cold front will bring potentially our first real taste of Fall. A few storms are possible Tuesday into Wednesday as the front moves through, with temperatures dropping into the 60s and 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.