Advertisement

Council Bluffs police call in backup at school board meeting

The vast majority of parents in the crowd were in protest of the district’s decision to mandate masks.
By Tara Campbell
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police called in backup Tuesday night at the Council Bluffs Community Schools board meeting after parents erupted in protest over district’s decision to mandate masks.

“It’s the parent’s right to make those medical decisions, not the teachers, not a judge,” said one of the parents who took to the podium, the vast majority objecting to the decision to require students, teachers, and staff to mask up.

The school district moved quickly after a federal judge put a halt to Iowa’s law banning schools from mandating masks on Monday. The district’s superintendent sent a letter to Council Bluff parents Tuesday notifying them of the masking requirements, which begin Wednesday.

The swift action caused a crowd at Tuesday night’s board meeting where tensions escalated quickly. One parent calling on the others from the podium. “Let’s vote to vote them out,” he yelled. Another parent rising from his chair pointing at the board, also yelling, as the crowd grew louder.

The board called for a recess and left the room. Police, asked the crowd to leave the room, as some parents challenged the officers and others continued arguing over the mandate.

Police eventually cleared the parents out of the board room and into the lobby; where the chaos continued. The crowd slowly dispersed outside of the building as police presence grew stronger. Outside the building roughly a dozen parents continued yelling, with the situation primarily turning into a dispute between a group of unmasked parents and one wearing a mask.

The crowd then moved into the parking garage where police presence once again grew stronger. It was from there that the crowd broke up and left.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said eight additional officers were called to the scene for what was designated as a “verbal disturbance.” No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El...
Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000

Latest News

Brothers Anees Khalil (on computer screen) and Zabby Rauf talk with WOWT about the Human First...
Human First Coalition driven by Omaha brothers
Car thieves in Sarpy County steal two cars from the same driveway a week apart
Sophisticated email scam hijacks Omaha-metro business reputation
Stateside Afghans helping evacuation efforts
Stateside Afghans helping evacuation efforts