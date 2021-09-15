Advertisement

Car thieves in Sarpy County steal two cars from the same driveway a week apart

By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two vehicles have been stolen from the same driveway a week apart. Both crimes were caught on camera and now a detective needs help catching the thieves.

About 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 someone walks through a Sarpy County neighborhood and finds an unlocked Toyota RAV4 possibly with a key fob inside. As the thief slowly backs up you can see another car still in the driveway.

Well a week later, the crooks literally returned to the scene of the crime to steal that car. Thought it was locked, the spare keys had been left in the first stolen vehicle and the thieves took advantage.

One of them who the detective thinks is a woman, unlocks and steals the second car. Meanwhile, an accomplice in the stolen SUV is waiting nearby.

The silver Toyota was later recovered and will be processed for clues. The dark-colored RAV4 remains missing.

If you know anything about this crime, call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867 or the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-2288.

