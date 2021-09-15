Bousselot wins special election to represent Ankeny in House

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Voters in the fast-growing suburb of Ankeny elected Republican Mike Bousselot to the Iowa House, filling a seat left vacant after the incumbent died in July.

Bousselot on Tuesday beat Democrat Andrea Phillips by 51.5% to 48.3% for the House District 37 seat that was previously held by Republican Rep. John Landon until his death. Bousselot will hold office until the general election in November 2022.

Bousselot served roles in the administrations of former Gov. Terry Branstad and current Gov. Kim Reynolds.

