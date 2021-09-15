Advertisement

Bousselot wins special election to represent Ankeny in House

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Voters in the fast-growing suburb of Ankeny elected Republican Mike Bousselot to the Iowa House, filling a seat left vacant after the incumbent died in July.

Bousselot on Tuesday beat Democrat Andrea Phillips by 51.5% to 48.3% for the House District 37 seat that was previously held by Republican Rep. John Landon until his death. Bousselot will hold office until the general election in November 2022.

Bousselot served roles in the administrations of former Gov. Terry Branstad and current Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El...
Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000

Latest News

TikTok trend encourages students to steal - 6:30 pm
TikTok trend encourages students to steal - 6:30 pm
Cpl. Page funeral updates
Cpl. Page funeral updates
Vaccine hesitancy survey - 6:30 pm
Vaccine hesitancy survey - 6:30 pm
FULL VIDEO: Douglas County COVID-19 update
FULL VIDEO: Douglas County COVID-19 update