7 year old dies in Kansas highway crash

Kansas Highway Patrol SUV
Kansas Highway Patrol SUV(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that the child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that tried to pass a vehicle Tuesday at around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118 in Ford County.

A 29-year-old woman from Mesa, Arizona, who was driving the Volkswagen east on the highway struck a Ford Transit 250 head-on on the westbound shoulder.

The Wichita Eagle reports that both vehicles went into the ditch. The child, also of Mesa, died. Both drivers were hospitalized.

