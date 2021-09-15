7 year old dies in Kansas highway crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that the child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that tried to pass a vehicle Tuesday at around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118 in Ford County.

A 29-year-old woman from Mesa, Arizona, who was driving the Volkswagen east on the highway struck a Ford Transit 250 head-on on the westbound shoulder.

The Wichita Eagle reports that both vehicles went into the ditch. The child, also of Mesa, died. Both drivers were hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.