2 dogs found wrapped with duct tape, plastic wrap in hot car

By KSDK Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - A St. Louis woman called authorities after she found two dogs locked in a hot car. Later, she found out the dogs were wrapped in what appeared to be plastic wrap secured with duct tape.

Rachele Bishop recorded video of a woman who she says kept two dogs tied up in duct tape in her car in a Planet Fitness parking lot, allegedly for at least 40 minutes. She called the St. Louis Police Department, who dispatched firefighters to the scene.

The firefighters found the sunroof of the car open with two dogs inside that they described as being “wrapped up in plastic.” One was stuck underneath a stroller and blanket, and the other was under the front seat.

Police say according to their 911 notes, animal regulation investigated the incident and determined no crime occurred.

Melanie Wade, who owns a grooming business and rescues dogs, saw the video posted in one of her animal-related Facebook groups.

“They were taped – their front legs taped down to their body, their back taped together, their back legs taped to them, their muzzle taped on one dog, and the other dog had a muzzle on,” Wade said.

She believes the incident should be treated as a crime.

“It’s a crime, and if you don’t think it is, let somebody duct tape you, your face, your legs and your hands and stuff you under the seat of a car for 45 minutes in the St. Louis heat in the summer,” she said.

Bishop said in a statement to animal control that the dogs’ owner claimed she taped them up because they would otherwise chew on themselves and bark. The animal control supervisor spoke to the woman at the scene and ended up letting her drive off with the dogs.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

