Advertisement

17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash

By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A teenager was shot and killed in Memphis Tuesday night while taking out the trash at work, his family says.

Action News 5 is reporting the family identified the 17-year-old as Contario Sevion and say he had a baby on the way.

According to police, the shooting happened at Five Guys just before 1 a.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says they’re piecing evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives yet.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” Carmen Sevion said.

Police say two people were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meeting mayhem over mask mandate
Council Bluffs police call in backup at school board meeting
Trending TikTok challenge encourages Omaha-metro students to steal various school items
Kathryn Edgington was arrested and booked into Sarpy County Jail to face charges involving the...
Woman facing charges of sexual abuse of vulnerable adult at Bellevue group home
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Sept. 14 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 2 more pediatric patients in Douglas County
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends interactions with China after revelations in new Bob Woodward book
Kathryn Edgington was arrested and booked into Sarpy County Jail to face charges involving the...
Judge sets bond for Bellevue group home employee facing sex abuse charges
Simone Biles was among gymnasts calling out what they said was a systemic failure to protect...
Olympic gymnasts fault failings in Larry Nassar abuse case
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death