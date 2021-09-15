Advertisement

15 arrested following catalytic converter theft investigation in Omaha-metro

By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities arrested 15 people Wednesday after a month’s long investigation into catalytic converter thefts.

The Omaha Police Department Auto Theft Unit, alongside the La Vista Police Department and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, have made multiple arrests for catalytic converter thefts throughout the Omaha Metro and surrounding areas.

The investigations began in February 2021 and are still ongoing. Below is an up-to-date list of all suspects arrested and jailed for these incidents.

Arrestees include; Adam Boeka, Micah Freeman, Elliott Freeman, Christian Isla, Jamie Kraus, Nickolas Kiger, Amber Fox, Christopher Kussman, Rodney Farley, Joseph Taft, Anthony Martinez, Miranda Martinez, Jonathan Prokop, Samuel Tague and Cierra Tague.

Omaha-metro authorities arrested 15 people Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, as the result of a months-long investigation into catalytic converter thefts in the area.(Omaha Police Department)

The public is urged to notify the Omaha Police Auto Theft Unit at 402-444-5590 with any information regarding parties that may be or are involved in these crimes. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

TIPS TO AVOID THEFT

OPD has provided several tips to help avoid the theft of your catalytic converter:

  • Park your vehicle inside a secure garage, secured yard, or parked in a way to prevent access to the undercarriage (especially for fleet vehicles).
  • If parking in a driveway, be sure to have motion lights or continuous lights illuminating your driveway as a deterrent. If available, be sure to park in areas that are covered by video surveillance.
  • Mark or engrave your vehicle’s catalytic converter with the vehicle license plate or VIN number, or with brightly colored, high-temperature paint. This will help law enforcement track a converter back to your vehicle in the event of a theft.

