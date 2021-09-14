Advertisement

Woman facing charges of sexual abuse of vulnerable adult at Bellevue group home

Kathryn Edgington was arrested and booked into Sarpy County Jail to face charges involving the...
Kathryn Edgington was arrested and booked into Sarpy County Jail to face charges involving the sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult under her care at a group home in Bellevue, Neb.(Sarpy County Jail)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing charges of having sexual contact with a vulnerable adult under her care at a Bellevue group home.

Kathryn Edgington was arrested overnight and booked into Sarpy County Jail. She is facing two felony charges: first-degree sexual assault, a Class 1B felony, and abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class 3A felony.

Accused of making sexual contact with a 29-year-old who lives in the group home on two different occasions, Edgington has also been indefinitely suspended from Hands of the Heartland, which offers residential and daylong care services for adults with developmental disabilities.

“Hands of Heartland contacted adult protective services when we learned of the allegation and have and will continue to cooperate with authorities during this investigation. The safety and confidentiality of the people we support is of the utmost importance. We will continue to do all we can to support the person involved. We will not have additional comments at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.”

Hands of Heartland statement

