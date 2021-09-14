Advertisement

Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman whose husband died from a breakthrough COVID-19 infection is blaming Americans who refuse to mask or get vaccinated.

The Des Moines Register reports that Ardith Keplinger said “that kind of attitude” killed Gary Keplinger. The Mount Ayr man was 77 when he died on Aug. 11.

The family held a small graveside service for him on Sept. 5, at a cemetery next to the farm where he grew up north of town.

His widow said he had a rare autoimmune condition called myasthenia gravis that may have made him particularly susceptible to complications from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El...
Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000

Latest News

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and STRATCOM train on rapidly moving equipment...
NORAD and STRATCOM practice air defense training
North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and STRATCOM train on rapidly moving equipment...
NORAD and STRATCOM air defense Sept. 14
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Douglas County Commissioners remember Mike Boyle
Iowa State suspends crew club after inquiry into drownings