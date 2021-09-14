Trending TikTok challenge encourages Omaha-metro students to steal various school items

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - File this story under the category: ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’

A new social media trend encourages students to steal something from their school and post it on TikTok. Since last week, we’ve heard of examples from Westside to Elkhorn, OPS, and Papillion-La Vista Schools.

A soap dispenser pulled from a backpack with no mystery as to who it belongs to. The Omaha Public Schools logo is stamped on the front.

These are some of the stolen items recovered at Westside High School since Friday. A soap dispenser, hand sanitizer, and an exit sign ripped from the ceiling.

The exit sign was originally located just a few feet away from a security camera. Administrators caught the thief on video.

“That’s theft, that’s vandalism,” said Brad Metzler, Dean of Students at Westside High. “It’s not worth a 5-second clip on TikTok.”

For many, this TikTok challenge is a lesson in firm consequences that can include a wide range of possibilities including suspensions and restitution.

“It’s really an impulsive way of thinking,” said Metzler. “As soon as they are brought to the office, you can see the regret pretty quickly.”

The staff even locked a couple of the damaged bathrooms to prevent further destruction.

Westside High School is hosting an event next week when it comes to the personal and legal consequences of posting these types of videos, and the impact they can have on your future. The speaker will also tackle topics of cyberbullying, sexting, and online safety.

The event is on September 23rd from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Westside High School Auditorium and is open to parents and children from any district in the Omaha-metro.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.