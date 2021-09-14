Advertisement

Semi fire on southbound I-29 near Crescent

A semi catches fire on southbound I-29 near the I-680 exit.
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi on southbound Interstate 29 near the I-680 exit has caused major traffic issues Tuesday afternoon after catching on fire.

In addition to the semi on fire, crews had to extinguish a nearby grass fire at the scene.

Southbound I-29 traffic had to be halted for approximately 30 minutes before one lane was eventually re-opened.

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.

