Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cooler air settles in but not for very long

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler air is moving in along with more cloud cover today. That should help keep temperatures below average today. Highs in the upper 70s should feel good even if they last only last a day.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Along with the cooler air, it will be drier air as well with dew points dropping into the 50s. That will make it very comfortable this afternoon even if there are a few showers moving through today. That chance of rain is only 20-30% and likely won’t amount to much at all if you see any rain.

Dew Point Forecast
Dew Point Forecast(WOWT)

This cooler air warms up quickly starting Wednesday right into the weekend. Highs reach the mid 80s Wednesday then return to the 90s Thursday as the mostly dry weather continues this week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The next threat of rain and storms enters the forecast Friday afternoon and evening before a rather hot weekend.

