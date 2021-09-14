Advertisement

Public visitation for fallen Omaha Marine is planned for this week

(PHOTO: The family of Daegan Page)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of Cpl. Page confirmed a date for the public to give respect and honor to the fallen Marine this week.

The public visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church near Millard Ave. from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. According to the release and their Facebook post, “please follow the posted signs and enter the building through Door A.”

The plans for the funeral are still on for Friday, Sept. 17 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church as well at 10 a.m. The family says there will be limited seating for the public and the main sanctuary is reserved for family members and friends.

‘A hero’s welcome’: Family of Cpl. Page offers thanks as the fallen Omaha Marine returns home

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cop car
Iowa police chase ends with two dead
September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
ATV crash graphic.
6 year old Nebraska boy passes away from ATV accident
Iowa Corrections report missing inmate

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El...
Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court
Kansas attorney general looking for legal help following former gas spike
Bellevue lawmaker running for governor
Bellevue lawmaker running for governor
First West Nile Death
First West Nile Death