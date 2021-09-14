Advertisement

Protest over sexual assault claim at Kansas fraternity

Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Hundreds of people chanted and held signs outside a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Monday night protest outside the Phi Kappa Psi house came after the fraternity officials reported the allegations over the weekend.

The university’s spokeswoman said Tuesday the university takes all allegations of sexual violence seriously and has robust processes to investigate them.

A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El...
Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000

Latest News

Masks mandated for Council Bluffs Public Schools - 4 pm
Masks mandated for Council Bluffs Public Schools - 4 pm
North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and STRATCOM train on rapidly moving equipment...
NORAD, STRATCOM practice air defense training
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death
North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and STRATCOM train on rapidly moving equipment...
NORAD and STRATCOM air defense Sept. 14