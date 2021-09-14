Advertisement

Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines

Superintendent instituted mask requirements at end of August
By Brent Weber
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two weeks after the Papillion-La Vista Schools superintendent instituted a mask mandate in the district, the board of education voted their approval.

At the previous meeting August 23, board members authorized superintendent Dr. Andy Rikli to make a decision about updating mask guidelines. The district was experiencing a large increase in COVID-19 cases a few days later when he cited local and national health officials in implementing a mask requirement indoors in all district schools and buildings, as well as buses and transportation.

The divisive issue of masks in public schools remains passionate, even though the board had already made clear they would approve the policy. The board unanimously affirmed the new mask policy until conditions warrant any change in the future.

A link to the meeting can be seen on the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools board of education website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Cop car
Iowa police chase ends with two dead
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
ATV crash graphic.
6 year old Nebraska boy passes away from ATV accident
Iowa Corrections report missing inmate

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El...
Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Sept. 13 COVID-19 update: Nearly 400 cases reported in Douglas County this weekend
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween