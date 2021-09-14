Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two weeks after the Papillion-La Vista Schools superintendent instituted a mask mandate in the district, the board of education voted their approval.

At the previous meeting August 23, board members authorized superintendent Dr. Andy Rikli to make a decision about updating mask guidelines. The district was experiencing a large increase in COVID-19 cases a few days later when he cited local and national health officials in implementing a mask requirement indoors in all district schools and buildings, as well as buses and transportation.

The divisive issue of masks in public schools remains passionate, even though the board had already made clear they would approve the policy. The board unanimously affirmed the new mask policy until conditions warrant any change in the future.

A link to the meeting can be seen on the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools board of education website.

