Advertisement

Omaha Police granted new helicopter

Omaha Police Department
Omaha Police Department(Bridget | PHOTO: @OmahaPoliceDepartment Facebook page)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council has approved purchase of a new helicopter to be added to Omaha Police Department.

The OPD air support unit has three helicopters but similar to all equipment, helicopters wear down too. The $3 million, crime-fighting helicopter is deemed a “necessary expense” by city council members.

“That third helicopter is definitely necessary,” said Councilman Vinny Palermo.

“We know that there’s procedures and protocols that you can’t always fly the newest helicopter. So when you’re working on one, one has to be at the ready, and the third one we do have is aging out. It won’t be long before its not in our fleet of helicopters, so it’s important as we look forward for the public safety of the citizens of Omaha that we provide that third helicopter.”

Councilwoman Juanita Johnson also added her support, “Based on my relationship with Chief Schmaderer, I think he shoots straight from the hip, and the way he presented his argument to me today, I didn’t see any room for error or concern.”

The prospected helicopter, a Bell 505, will be outfitted with a camera, mapping system and spotlight alongside thermal imaging equipment. Included in the purchase price - training for pilots and ground support personnel.

Funding will come from the City’s Capital Improvement Fund, it will take a few months for the purchase to be completed. By contract, the city has to pay around half a million dollars within 10 days of signing the contract. Payment for the rest of the helicopter will be made over the next 15 years.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El...
Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000

Latest News

Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday
Mallory’s Forecast - Clearing and cooler Tuesday night! Pleasant weather Wednesday
Trending TikTok challenge encourages Omaha-metro students to steal various school items
The Iowa House of Representatives' Chamber, located on the second floor of the Capitol.
Iowa residents to fill vacant House seat
Generic gavel photo
Nebraska Redistricting Committee holds first public hearing