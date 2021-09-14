Advertisement

NORAD and STRATCOM practice air defense training

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and STRATCOM train on rapidly moving equipment...
North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and STRATCOM train on rapidly moving equipment and personnel from the U.S. and Canada north to the arctic.(NORAD)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) practiced rapidly moving equipment and personnel out of the U.S. on Monday morning.

Operation Noble Defender involves this airborne training to quickly move equipment and personnel from the U.S. and Canada to the artic in the event a response is needed for “any competitors who would seek to test our defenses.”

NORAD took to Twitter on Monday and posted several photos of the airborne defense training and wrote, “Working with allies, partners, and other commands ensures we have an integrated, layered defense that can detect potential threats globally across multiple domains, and enable effective response options at home. #CUTLASSFURY21, #OperationNobleDefender.”

STRATCOM’s twitter page responded to the tweet saying, “It’s always a good day when we get to train & build readiness while enhancing #integrateddeterrence with our #Canadian allies and #COCOM warfighting partners.”

