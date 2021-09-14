NORAD and STRATCOM practice air defense training

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) practiced rapidly moving equipment and personnel out of the U.S. on Monday morning.

Operation Noble Defender involves this airborne training to quickly move equipment and personnel from the U.S. and Canada to the artic in the event a response is needed for “any competitors who would seek to test our defenses.”

NORAD took to Twitter on Monday and posted several photos of the airborne defense training and wrote, “Working with allies, partners, and other commands ensures we have an integrated, layered defense that can detect potential threats globally across multiple domains, and enable effective response options at home. #CUTLASSFURY21, #OperationNobleDefender.”

Autoplay Caption

STRATCOM’s twitter page responded to the tweet saying, “It’s always a good day when we get to train & build readiness while enhancing #integrateddeterrence with our #Canadian allies and #COCOM warfighting partners.”

Working with allies, partners, and other commands ensures we have an integrated, layered defense that can detect potential threats globally across multiple domains, and enable effective response options at home. #CUTLASSFURY21, #OperationNobleDefender pic.twitter.com/vNHJWvHZj7 — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.