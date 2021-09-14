Advertisement

Nebraska Redistricting Committee holds first public hearing

By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Redistricting Committee held their first public hearing today for District Three in Grand Island.

The hearing today consisted mostly of residents from legislative district 44, many of them insisting on keeping the rural legislative district in tact. They also expressed their support for keeping the district as far west as possible, to “make sure their interests are represented.”

District Two will have its hearing tomorrow at the Nebraska State Capitol Building in Lincoln. Their hearing will begin at 9 a.m. in Room 1524 of the Capitol on Wednesday.

District One will hold its hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Scott Conference Center, located at 6450 Pine St.

State Senators, however, do not have much time following the conclusion of the public hearings. The new redistricting lines must be re-drawn by October 1.

Nebraska Redistricting Committee to hold three public hearings

The redistricting proposal includes the Democrats proposed map that decreases the size of Dist. 2, keeping all of Douglas County but changing it so that Offutt and Bellevue would be included. The map Republicans proposed in their recent committee meeting increases the size of Dist. 2, cutting Douglas County in half and adding both Saunders and Sarpy counties, which lean Republican.

RELATED: Republicans, Democrats map initial redistricting proposals

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El...
Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000

Latest News

Trending TikTok challenge encourages Omaha-metro students to steal various school items
The Iowa House of Representatives' Chamber, located on the second floor of the Capitol.
Iowa residents to fill vacant House seat
Tuesday, September 14th
Mallory's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Semi fire tangles traffic on I-29 near Crescent
Semi fire tangles traffic on I-29 near Crescent