Mallory’s Forecast - Clearing and cooler Tuesday night! Pleasant weather Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday behind an overnight cold front.

Showers have been primarily to the north and to the south of the Omaha Metro today, but most high temperatures have stayed in the 70s across the entire WOWT viewing area. We’ll hold the chance for a spotty shower early Tuesday evening; otherwise, clouds decrease overnight with lows dropping into the 50s. A few areas of patchy fog are possible.

Hour by hour forecast Tuesday night (WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday, with highs warming into the upper-70s and lower-80s. Winds from the south could gust up to 20 mph. Temperatures drop into the low to mid-60s Wednesday night.

Southerly wind gusts up to 20 mph Wednesday (WOWT)

Summer-like warmth moves back in for Thursday, with highs climbing into the lower-90s. Conditions will be breezier, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Another front moves through Friday, bringing us a chance for storms and a brief “cool-down” back into the 80s. Dry skies return for the weekend, allowing highs to soar into the 90s. A stronger front looks to bring us cooler weather just in time for the official start to fall mid next week.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

