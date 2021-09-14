Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast - Clearing and cooler Tuesday night! Pleasant weather Wednesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday behind an overnight cold front.

Showers have been primarily to the north and to the south of the Omaha Metro today, but most high temperatures have stayed in the 70s across the entire WOWT viewing area. We’ll hold the chance for a spotty shower early Tuesday evening; otherwise, clouds decrease overnight with lows dropping into the 50s. A few areas of patchy fog are possible.

Hour by hour forecast Tuesday night
Hour by hour forecast Tuesday night(WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday, with highs warming into the upper-70s and lower-80s. Winds from the south could gust up to 20 mph. Temperatures drop into the low to mid-60s Wednesday night.

Southerly wind gusts up to 20 mph Wednesday
Southerly wind gusts up to 20 mph Wednesday(WOWT)

Summer-like warmth moves back in for Thursday, with highs climbing into the lower-90s. Conditions will be breezier, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Another front moves through Friday, bringing us a chance for storms and a brief “cool-down” back into the 80s. Dry skies return for the weekend, allowing highs to soar into the 90s. A stronger front looks to bring us cooler weather just in time for the official start to fall mid next week.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said an unidentified 10-year-old girl from El...
Children’s Hospital settles records access lawsuit for $80,000

Latest News

Tuesday, September 14th
Mallory's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cooler air settles in but not for very long
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty showers and cooler Tuesday