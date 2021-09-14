Iowa’s Gov. sets eyes on redistricting

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Today Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa has issued a special legislative session in regards to redistricting.

Gov. Reynolds signed the proclamation Tuesday afternoon and the special session will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The purpose of the special session will be to consider and enact a plan of legislative and congressional redistricting in accordance with the framework set forth in chapter 42 of the Iowa Code.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.