Advertisement

Iowa’s Gov. sets eyes on redistricting

The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines, IA.
The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines, IA.(KCRG)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Today Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa has issued a special legislative session in regards to redistricting.

Gov. Reynolds signed the proclamation Tuesday afternoon and the special session will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The purpose of the special session will be to consider and enact a plan of legislative and congressional redistricting in accordance with the framework set forth in chapter 42 of the Iowa Code.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines
Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in federal court for intent to distribute meth

Latest News

Iowa Department of Corrections logo.
Iowa Corrections reporting lower recidivism rates
The family of Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, shared this image of...
Cpl. Daegan Page funeral procession plans underway
A semi catches fire on southbound I-29 near the I-680 exit.
Semi fire on southbound I-29 near Crescent
Omaha Fire Department
Cause of Omaha fire injuring one is unknown