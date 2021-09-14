Advertisement

Iowa State suspends crew club after inquiry into drownings

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa State University has announced that its student crew club must stay off the water at least for now after an inquiry faulted the university and the club’s leaders in the drowning deaths of two members.

The Ames Tribune reports that Iowa State made the announcement Monday when it released the preliminary findings of a pair of investigations into the March 28 deaths of 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David and 19-year-old Derek Nanni.

The suspension of the crew club will last for at least the remainder of the current school year while health and safety measures are adopted.

