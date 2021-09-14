Advertisement

Iowa residents to fill vacant House seat

The Iowa House of Representatives' Chamber, located on the second floor of the Capitol.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Voters in the fast-growing suburb of Ankeny will elect a new representative, filling a House seat left vacant after the incumbent died in July.

Republican Mike Bousselot and Democrat Andrea Phillips are competing Tuesday for the House District 37 seat that was held by Republican Rep. John Landon until his death. The winner will hold office until the general election in November 2022.

Bousselot served roles in the administrations of former Governor Terry Branstad and current Gov. Kim Reynolds. Phillips has served as an official in the Iowa Democratic Party and worked as director of marketing for a company in China.

