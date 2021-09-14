Advertisement

Iowa Corrections reporting lower recidivism rates

Iowa Department of Corrections logo.
Iowa Department of Corrections logo.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections (IDOC) has announced today a reduction in the recidivism rate for the 2021 fiscal year.

The three-year recidivism rate for 2021 is 38.7% — 0.9% lower than the recidivism rate observed in 2020.

Generally, recidivism is defined by the National Institute of Justice as the likelihood that an individual “relapse[s] into criminal behavior, often after the person receives sanctions or undergoes intervention from a previous crime.”

Recidivism can be defined in a multitude of ways, and there is no primary standard for national or state-level reporting. The IDOC defines recidivism as an individual’s return to prison within three-years following a previous term of incarceration

Recidivism reduction is a top priority for IDOC.

“I’m proud of the hard work that the Department of Corrections and their partners have done to continually reduce the recidivism rate in our state,” said Gov. Reynolds, “It is critical that we continue these programs and partnerships and help these individuals begin a new path as an active, productive and valued member of our society.”

The IDOC has undertaken a series of efforts to continue to reduce recidivism and improve public safety within their Agency.

“The Iowa DOC has undertaken multiple efforts over the course of several years to reduce recidivism rates,” said Director Beth Skinner, Ph.D., “The recidivism reduction observed during FY21 are indications these efforts are working to achieve our Department’s unified goals to improve reentry and community safety.”

The Department reports several implementation efforts, which include but are not limited to:

  • Prioritizing institutional and community-based treatment for high risk individuals.
  • Utilizing evidence-based programs.
  • Improved and aligned reentry practices.
  • Increased access to education and educational opportunities.
  • Building capacity within apprenticeship programs.
  • Training staff in core correctional practices (CCP).
  • Enhanced case management training.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
Papillion La Vista School District
Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines
Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in federal court for intent to distribute meth

Latest News

The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines, IA.
Iowa’s Gov. sets eyes on redistricting
The family of Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, shared this image of...
Cpl. Daegan Page funeral procession plans underway
A semi catches fire on southbound I-29 near the I-680 exit.
Semi fire on southbound I-29 near Crescent
Omaha Fire Department
Cause of Omaha fire injuring one is unknown