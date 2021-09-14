Advertisement

Huskers prepare for the first meeting in 11 years against Oklahoma

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a while, 11 years since the Huskers and Sooners played. The last meeting was in the 2010 in the Big 12 championship game. Strange to think in a few years neither of these teams will be part of that conference. Playing under the same umbrella, the same conference is something the two programs did from 1921-2010 in the Missouri Valley, Big Six, Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12.

Saturday will be the 87th meeting and it will mark the 50th anniversary of the classic 1971 game that the Huskers won 35-31 on the way to a second straight national championship. Nebraska was ranked number one and Oklahoma was number two.

Certainly, times have changed, the Sooners are number three today and the Huskers are not inside the top 25.

But the Huskers have shown improvement over the past couple of weeks developing a downfield passing game with Samori Toure. Adrian Martinez appears to be benefiting from his offseason commitment to being lighter and faster. His scrambling ability is the team’s best big-play threat on the ground. The defense continues its streak of not allowing an opponent to reach 400 yards and neither of the last two opponents scored more than seven points.

The Blackshirts will be tested unlike any other game this year, the Sooners are far more prolific offensively than any of the first three teams Nebraska played. The offense is led by Spencer Rattler, a Heisman Trophy contender.

