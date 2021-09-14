Advertisement

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.
Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.

He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cop car
Iowa police chase ends with two dead
September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
ATV crash graphic.
6 year old Nebraska boy passes away from ATV accident
Iowa Corrections report missing inmate

Latest News

Public visitation for fallen Omaha Marine is planned for this week
Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Lil Nas X dazzle at Met Gala
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
George Wein, the Newport Jazz Festival co-founder who created a template for other influential...
George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 95