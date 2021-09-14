Cpl. Daegan Page funeral procession plans underway

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities are preparing for the funeral procession of Cpl. Daegan Page on Friday.

On Friday, there will be NO ACCESS to 144th St/Hwy 50 from any road between Millard Ave. and Capehart Road for Marine Corporal Daegan Page’s funeral procession.



Officials said access along 144th Street between Millard Avenue and Capehart Road will be limited from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The funeral for Cpl. Page, killed Aug. 26 during an attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan, is set for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 13271 Millard Ave.

The family shared plans Monday about the public visitation. The community is invited to pay its respects from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

