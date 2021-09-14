Advertisement

Cpl. Daegan Page funeral procession plans underway

The family of Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, shared this image of...
The family of Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, shared this image of him in Jordan, prior to his unit's deployment to Afghanistan. Cpl. Page was among those U.S. service members killed in Thursday's attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.(Courtesy photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities are preparing for the funeral procession of Cpl. Daegan Page on Friday.

Officials said access along 144th Street between Millard Avenue and Capehart Road will be limited from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The funeral for Cpl. Page, killed Aug. 26 during an attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan, is set for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 13271 Millard Ave.

The family shared plans Monday about the public visitation. The community is invited to pay its respects from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

