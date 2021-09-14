Cedar Rapids Community School District to reinstate mask mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is reinstating its mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors at all of its schools and daycares.

In a letter to families and staff, District Superintendent Noreen Bush said masks will be required again starting Wednesday.

It comes after an Iowa judge temporarily halted enforcement of the state’s mask mandate ban on Monday.

“As we have in the past, we will continue to assess new information as we progress,” Bush wrote in the letter.

Bush said the mask mandate will be in place during the school day, but masks will be recommended, rather than required, for educational activities beyond the school day.

Gov. Reynolds responded to the judge’s order, saying the state will appeal the decision.

