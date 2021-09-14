Advertisement

Cause of Omaha fire injuring one is unknown

Omaha Fire Department
Omaha Fire Department
By Justin Kies
Sep. 14, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews were dispatched to a fire alarm at a one story, single family building near 45th and Franklin St. on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to heavy smoke and quickly declared it a “working fire.” The fire was brought under control by crews and then extinguished.

The building’s occupant reportedly exited the home prior to the fire crews’ arrival.

One civilian had to be transported to the hospital but there were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. If you have any information please contact the Arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE, or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

