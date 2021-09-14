Advertisement

Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires, $18+ per hour average wage

The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to...
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By JOSEPH PISANI and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.

The wages are being offered so Amazon can try to fill an additional 125,000 local jobs throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs it announced earlier this month.

There’s also sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 available in certain locations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Mike Boyle in November 2020 just after his daughter Maureen was elected
Former Omaha Mayor, current County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Federal judge puts temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban
Former Vice President Mike Pence at Gov. Ricketts' 5th annual Steak Fry on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Governor Ricketts’ 5th annual Nebraska Steak Fry welcomes national Republican leaders
Nebraska man sentenced for not registering as a sex offender

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs during...
Springsteen’s popular artifacts to feature in Grammy museum
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Biden makes push for California’s Newsom as recall nears end
A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
VIDEO: Man kicks woman down escalator in NY subway station
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Biden: Keep Newsom or get Trump