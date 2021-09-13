Two Lincoln men sentenced to over 10 years for conspiracy to distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 69-year old and a 43-year-old were both sentenced to over 10 years in federal court on Friday for conspiracy to distribute meth in separate incidents.

William Bean, 69, was sentenced to 138 months, about 11.5 years for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth mixture and 50 grams or more of meth (actual). Jason Mullen, 43 was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth mixture and an unspecified amount of marijuana, after being convicted for a serious drug felony.

In an investigation by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, Bean was arrested after officers found over 154 grams of meth in a search in September 2019. According to the release, “at least 140 grams was actual meth and from 2018 until his arrest, Bean received at least 100 ounces of meth for distribution to others.”

Bean will also serve seven years of supervised release after his sentence. In another investigation by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration, officers found Mullen, who had an arrest warrant, with his co-defendant, Jerah Stovall, and another person in May 2020.

When police found Mullen, they say he had a small amount of marijuana and some cash. During a search at Mullen and Stovall’s home in April 2020, officers found “approximately 2/3 ounce of meth and approximately six ounces of marijuana as well as a digital scale, packaging materials, and a .380 caliber handgun with ammunition,” according to the release.

Investigators say information given to police indicated Mullen was responsible for distributing at least 11 pounds of meth mixtures and at least 44 pounds of marijuana between January 2015 and May 2020. He was previously convicted for attempted delivery/possession with intent to deliver meth in Adams County.

Mullen will also serve 10 years in supervised release and Stovall was sentenced to almost 20 years in July after pleading guilty to the “conspiracy charge with a prior serious drug felony conviction,” as stated in the release.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.