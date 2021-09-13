State Sen. Carol Blood announces run for Nebraska governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Carol Blood announced Monday morning that she will seek the Democratic nomination for governor.

Blood is the first Democrat to announce a run for the office. Republicans Jim Pillen, a Platte County veterinarian and large-scale farmer, and Charles Herbster, a Nebraska businessman with close ties to President Trump, announced their campaigns in April.

Nebraskans will elect their next governor in November 2022 as Gov. Pete Ricketts terms out. The state’s primary election will be held May 10.

“Friends, I’m a true Nebraskan. l was born in McCook and raised in Adams County. I raised my own family in Sarpy County. I love Nebraska, but I know we can do better,” said Blood, who currently represents the state’s third district. “Our collaborative efforts are much stronger than the voices of a few and we can build a better Nebraska. We do this by inspiring hope and working to transform our divisions.”

Blood said she will run on four priorities: prosperity for all Nebraskans, maintaining public safety and improving public health, investing in the state’s infrastructure, and encouraging education.

Supporters hold up signs as State Sen. Carol Blood announces her run for governor on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the steps of the Nebraska Capitol. (Brian Mastre / WOWT)

Blood was elected to the Bellevue City Council was in 2008 and re-elected in 2012. She was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016, and re-elected in 2020.

The Nebraska Democratic Party offered its endorsement of Blood:

“All across the state, Nebraskans are saying they just want their elected officials to govern again, they want to be told the truth and they don’t want endless finger-pointing. Senator Blood is providing solutions out of the gate and a strong voice for bringing rural and urban Nebraskans back together. She is the Governor we have all been waiting for,” NDP Chair Jane Kleeb said in a news release Monday.

The Nebraska GOP issued a statement on Blood following her announcement, saying she “has been agitating for far-left causes in our state’s legislature while masquerading as a moderate to her district in Sarpy County.”

Read the state GOP chairman’s full statement here:

“Carol Blood has been agitating for far-left causes in our state’s legislature while masquerading as a moderate to her district in Sarpy County. Nebraskans can count on the NEGOP to expose her voting record in Lincoln, which is far out of step with our state’s values and principles. Even though her district saw record turnout in 2020, Blood actually lost support expressed as a percentage. The more people learn about her, the less attractive they find her candidacy. Our party is going to work to let voters everywhere know Blood is soft on crime, voting to reduce prison sentences on convicted pedophiles and to increase benefits for 3-time convicted felons. We will spare no effort in letting Nebraskans know just how hostile to Second Amendment Rights Blood is—she voted to jack up application fees and in favor of gun control legislation at the statehouse. She also cast votes in favor of providing taxpayer-supported public benefits for illegal immigrants. Blood’s ideas would find a more welcome audience in San Francisco than among common sense-oriented Nebraskans.”

