One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed and another was wounded during a shooting outside Westroads Mall late Sunday night

The crime scene was in the parking lot on the north side of the mall.

Gunfire broke out about 11 p.m. which was long after the mall closed.

Police were unable to describe a person of interest as they canvassed the area for evidence and talked to potential witnesses.

They asked anyone who had information to call police at 402-444-STOP.

