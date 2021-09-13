Omaha schedules annual fall cleanup and yard waste collection, begins in Oct.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha Public Works Department is preparing for the annual neighborhood cleanup and curbside collection of yard waste with Fall beginning later this month.

The neighborhood cleanup schedule includes 31 locations beginning on Saturday, Oct. 2, and will run for the next three Saturdays, ending on Oct. 24. Each week includes a site designated for disposal of tires, appliances, and yard waste.

The Fall Cleanup program is a partnership between the City of Omaha and participating neighborhoods and homeowner associations. The annual event is free and provides the public an opportunity to recycle or dispose of large and bulky items that are not accepted through curbside waste or recycling services such as old furniture, appliances, tires and mattresses. Some items that are not accepted include rocks and concrete, construction debris, propane tanks and hazardous household waste.

The free and unlimited fall yard waste collection will also begin this month during the week of Monday, Oct. 18 and will run through Saturday, Nov. 27. FCC Environmental is scheduled to pick up the yard waste that is placed in brown bags and set at the curb with weekly garbage and recycling collections.

Pre-paid stickers are not required during this six-week period and all yard waste collected during this time will be collected separately and used to produce Oma-Gro that will be available next year. Residents who receive special collection services can put yard waste bags at their usual collection location for pickup as only brown bags at the curb will be collected separately.

It is important to remember a few things about the upcoming cleanup and collection: yard waste in any other type of container will not be collected, maximum weight for yard bags is 40 lbs, and yard waste can also be placed in the garbage carts year-round for collection.

More information is available at https://wasteline.org/.

