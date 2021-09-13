Monday Sept. 13 COVID-19 update: Nearly 400 cases reported in Douglas County this weekend

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health on Monday reported it was caring for a pediatric COVID-19 patient and had another awaiting test results.

The hospital system reported having 71 COVID-19 patients, including 14 on ventilators.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 391 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the weekend, bringing the community total to 80,397.

The local death toll stands at 755. A year ago, the local death toll was 178.

The rolling seven-day average jumped to about 174 cases, though that number factors in an estimated average for last Monday, based on the holiday weekend average reported on Tuesday. The average was 160 cases on Friday, down from 167 on Thursday. A month ago it was 129 cases; two months ago it was at 26 cases.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing. On Monday, DCHD reported that local hospitals were 82% full, with 253 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 86% occupied with 40 beds available. Local hospitals are caring for 190 COVID-19 patients — including seven pediatric patients — up from 179 patients on Friday. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 52 are in ICUs, 28 of them on ventilators. Five additional adult patients are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

The end of free testing through TestNebraska and the state's data dashboard created valid concerns about the recording & sharing of accurate COVID-19 data. Nebraska's case numbers are likely higher than currently confirmed.#COVID #Nebraska

Read more: https://t.co/5vUhiF8MxF — UNMC Global Center for Health Security (@UNMC_GCHS) September 13, 2021

This article, which details a 12 hr shift in the #COVID ICU, should be required reading for anyone who is still in denial about what is happening at our hospitals. This is not business as usual. #GetVaccinated https://t.co/CZ20K3GbMh — Dr. Angela Hewlett (@hewlett_angela) September 13, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

MONDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m at Metro Community College Elkhorn Valley, located at 829 N. 204th St.

TUESDAY

9 a.m.-Noon at Metro Community College South Campus , located at 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Avenue

1-3 p.m. at Metro Community College South Express , located at 3002 S. 24th St.

6-8 p.m. at Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School , located at 14101 Larimore Ave.

6-8 p.m. at Alfonza Davis Middle School , located at 8050 N. 129th Ave.

6-8 p.m. at Beveridge Magnet Middle School , located at 1616 S. 120th St.

6-8 p.m. at Bryan Middle School , located at 8210 S. 42nd St.

6-8 p.m. at King Science and Technology Magnet Middle School , located at 3720 Florence Blvd.

6-8 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Middle School , located at 6901 Burt St.

6-8 p.m. at McMillan Magnet Middle School , located at 3802 Redick Ave.

6-8 p.m. at Monroe Middle School , located at 5105 Bedford Ave.

6-8 p.m. at Morton Middle School , located at 4606 Terrace Drive

6-8 p.m. at Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School , located at 6143 Whitmore St.

6-8 p.m. at Norris Middle School , located at 2235 S. 46th St.

6-8 p.m. at R. M. Marrs Magnet Middle School, located at 5619 S. 19th St.

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-Noon at Metro Community College Fort Campus , located at 5300 N. 30th St., near the corner of 32nd and Sorensen streets.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO: Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library , located at 6401 University Drive; visitors are advised to park in Lot E

9 a.m.-Noon at Metro Community College South Campus , located at 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

3-7 p.m. at Big Mama’s/Dena’s Place , located at 2112 N. 30th St.

6-8 p.m. at Benson High School , located at 5120 Maple St.

6-8 p.m. at Bryan High School , located at 4700 Giles Road

6-8 p.m. at Burke High School , located at 12200 Burke St.

6-8 p.m. at Central High School , located at 124 N. 20th St.

6-8 p.m. at Northwest High School , located at 8204 Crown Point Ave.

6-8 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St.

6-8 p.m. at Omaha North High School, located at 4410 N. 36th St.

THURSDAY

9-11 a.m. at Metro Community College Applied Technology Center , located at 10407 State St.

1-4 p.m at Metro Community College North Express, located at 2112 N. 30th St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Omaha Children’s Museum , 500 S. 20th St.

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market, 1011 Jackson St.

Please do yourself and your local hospital staff a favor by getting vaccinated. It drastically reduces your chances of needing medical care due to COVID-19. #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, September 13, 2021

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

